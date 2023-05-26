Clear ideas about glass and mirrors

A cascading chadelier in this Jacobs + Interiors design project highlights the versatility of glass.

Dominique Taylor Photography/dominique@dominiquetaylor.com

Color, reflection, a sense of spaciousness: These are just a few ways mirrors and glass illuminate your home.

NanaWalls and floor-to-ceiling windows are some of the most obvious ways to incorporate glass, but there are plenty of other methods to add a sense of light, reflection and expansiveness into your home through glass and mirrors.

Glass railings on balconies and terraces open up views and add an airy aesthetic. Installing glass railings in the interior of homes also maintains a clean, modern look, said Kasia Karska, the owner of Kasia Karska Design.

“Glass railings are getting really popular because there’s no blocking of views,” said John Warnock, owner of Highlands Glass & Shower in Eagle. “In Denver, on new buildings, chances are you’ll see glass railings.”

Decorative glass can add style and dimension to homes. Yvonne Jacobs, the principal interior designer of Jacobs + Interiors, likes placing decorative glass, such as smoky or cracked glass, in backsplashes in bar areas and mixing glass tile with real stone in bathrooms. In bars, glass shelving and mirrors are popular, Warnock said, adding that reproductions of antique mirrors — or antiques themselves — are trending in the Valley.

“Glass always has a beautiful translucent quality to it,” Jacobs said.

Most of Highland Glass & Shower’s business involves mirrors and glass in bathrooms, including shower enclosures, which, these days, are always frameless. The company ensures homeowners get high-quality glass and mirrors, which is more important than one might think.

For example, regular, clear glass in a white marble or ultra-white bathroom will cast a greenish tint on the room. To avoid this, Highland Glass & Shower employs low-iron glass, resulting in a clean, crisp look. There’s no industry standard for “clear” glass, which varies quite a bit between batches and manufacturers, so Warnock depends on Starphire, a company that makes glass that is 87% less green than other “clear” glass, so your bathroom’s true colors shine through.

Transparent glass adds a spacious look and feel to bathrooms and other rooms by expanding the view; with opaque glass, the room seemingly “stops” at the glass, whereas transparency allows decorative shower tiles to shine through or open floor plans to extend from staircases with glass railings or areas with space dividers.

“What’s nice about clear glass is that it creates an atmosphere in a room, but it doesn’t hide what’s behind it,” Warnock said.

See-through glass allows the colors and textures of what’s behind it to be seen, as seen in this Highlands Glass and Shower project.

Courtesy Image, Highlands Glass and Shower

Reflections

Long sheets of mirrors in wet bars and bathrooms make rooms look and feel larger, but it’s important to purchase quality mirrors to avoid distortion. Warnock always uses at least 1/4-inch sheet and framed mirrors.

“The thinner the mirror, the more distorted the image becomes,” he said. “The mirror lays against the contour of the wall, so if the mirror isn’t thick enough, it can make you look fatter, or really skinny.”

In addition to bathrooms and bars, mirrors become functional items in entryways, mudrooms and bedrooms. Jacobs likes placing mirrors at the end of a long hallway or in smaller rooms, to open them up.

“A mirror placed correctly can be a wonderful feel to the home,” Jacobs said, adding that she loves mixing in mirrors with artwork. “We like to place mirrors in areas that will get a big reflection when it is needed — a small room can benefit from a mirror to help gain space that is not there. I also love placing a mirror where you will get candlelight, or a fire flickering, reflected. Placing mirrors by a window that has an amazing view is really interesting, as well.”

Like glass, mirrors add a sense of openness and a clean and modern feel, Karska said.

She often employs a mirror as a Feng Shui remedy, accessory and decorative object. According to Feng Shui principles, the north and east sections of a home correspond with abundance and money; water would be the primary element to incorporate, but if that’s not possible, mirrors can be used as a replacement, she says.

Other ways to illuminate

Glass is a work of art, in and of itself. From modern takes on antlers blown in glass to glass sculptures blending powdered glass and sand blasting in artistic pieces — as found at Raitman Art Galleries — glass art delivers unique pieces that change according to ambient lighting.

“Glass artists are doing some amazing pieces right now,” Jacobs said. “This is a great way to add color to a room and showcase a piece of art that can be treasured.”

Karska also loves incorporating crystals into homes, in the form of crystal balls, bowls, geodes and sculptures.

“They add a bit of magic to the space,” she said, noting that Simon Pierce is her favorite glass artist.

The functionality and artistic elements glass and mirrors bring to homes is only limited by the imagination. Incorporating them can be as practical as tempered-glass outdoor tables or ¼-inch plate glass that protects indoor coffee tables and bureaus or as artistic as antique mirrors or glass sculptures. So go ahead: Add a little sparkle.