Climate Action Collaborative wants to help you lower your personal carbon footprint

When you purchase renewable electricity through Holy Cross Energy you are actively adding more renewables onto the grid.

We all wonder what we can do in our personal lives to take action on climate change. And if you are like most, you often wonder what the true impacts are from your action to be more sustainable.

To help our community answer that question, the Climate Action Collaborative has conducted and created an impact analysis of sustainability behaviors every Eagle County resident can do that will lower their personal carbon footprint. Better yet, they’ve also calculated, based on specific conditions in Eagle County, what resulting emission reductions would be for specific behaviors.

What is the top action?

Purchasing renewable electricity through Holy Cross Energy’s Renewable Purchasing Program. When you purchase renewable electricity through Holy Cross Energy you are actively adding more renewables onto the grid. For every kilowatt of renewable electricity purchased, the larger the share of renewables powering our local community becomes. Electricity represents 31% of the carbon emissions in Eagle County, but the more renewables we bring on the grid, the faster those emissions drop, eventually moving towards zero emissions as our utilities achieve 100% renewable energy.

Currently, only 2.8% of Eagle County Holy Cross Energy account holders participate in the program. That means 97.2% of us have a big opportunity to make a measurable difference on climate. Luckily, The Climate Action Collaborative has made it easier than ever to sign up for this program and to understand how much it will cost you.

You may be surprised to find out how little it can cost to get 100% of your electricity from renewable sources.

“We have a modest three-bedroom house and a family of four,” said Paul Abling, the marketing and communications director for Walking Mountains Science Center and a Gypsum resident. “Our increase to our electric bill averages out to be about $5.40 per month.”

For the Abling family the reduction to their families’ carbon footprint was 10,030 pounds of CO2 removed from the atmosphere annually.

Wondering what your cost would be?

Go to http://www.REC.climateactioncollaborative.org to easily calculate your costs. You’ll be surprised just how little it costs and how significant the impact is.

Climate Action Collaborative Partners recognize the importance of purchasing renewable electricity now, versus allowing the electrons we purchase to power our community to continue to come from fossil fuels.

Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Eagle County, town of Avon and town of Vail have all committed to purchasing 100% renewable electricity for their total annual electricity usage.

Not only are residents participating in this program to provide their homes with 100% renewable electricity, but Climate Action Collaborative partners are opting into the program as well.

Join the movement at REC.climateactioncollaborative.org.