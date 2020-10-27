‘Climb to Glory event provides education for kids and adults

Kids and adults can learn about the 10th Mountain Division and the battles they fought in WW II before shaping the ski industry into what it is today. A virtual showing of the documentary “Climb to Glory” is set for Wednesday night.

Special to the Daily

Like most of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Anthony misses being around people, especially the kids he interacts with during his Youth Initiative Project programs in schools all over Colorado.

“I usually visit 20 to 30 schools every fall and reach around 3,000 to 5,000 kids a year. I love the energy they have and watching them learn,” said the professional skier who started a nonprofit that aims to improve quality of life for kids through educational enrichment opportunities. He aims to still reach kids virtually during the pandemic.

“The virtual classroom is a new arena for me, but I’m excited to conduct my first class from the Colorado Snowsports Musem on Wednesday night,” Anthony said.

Although Anthony has been featured in 28 Warren Miller ski movies, one film project he keeps bringing back to the students is “Climb to Glory,” a documentary that gives a historical perspective about the 10th Mountain Division, the famed winter warfare unit that trained just south of Vail at Camp Hale in the early 1940s. The group was pivotal in the outcome of World War II after its soldiers battled the Nazi Gothic line in Italy. The soldiers were also instrumental in developing the ski industry as we know it today.

“The ‘Climb to Glory’ film is a fun and entertaining way to help kids learn about a specific time period in world and American history,” Anthony said. “The kids love it and it has so many teachable moments. The teachers have the kids do essays and reports on the film and ask questions like who was president during this time and which countries were involved, it’s a great educational tool.”

There’s a part of the film where Anthony, who has skied some of the steepest peaks around the world in Warren Miller films, tried skiing on the type of equipment the 10th soldiers used.

“That was tough. Trying their equipment gave me complete and total respect for how difficult it was for those guys back then. It’s also neat to see how much everything has evolved,” Anthony said. “The class really cracks up when they see me struggle on the old equipment.”

Anthony is taking this program virtual on Wednesday night with a special showing that is free to anyone. In addition to the movie, Anthony will give a pre-taped tour of the Colorado Snowsports Museum with Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin. He’ll also talk about of his latest documentary “Mission Mount Mangart,” which follows the 10th Mountain Division after their assignment in Italy.

The virtual event starts at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday and is free. Sign up by going to Chris Anthony’s Facebook page or click here to reserve your spot.