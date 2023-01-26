CMC Board approves increase in tuition and fees

Each January, Colorado Mountain College’s Board of Trustees reviews its tuition and fees, including room and board rates, and adopts recommendations for the next fiscal year.

This year, at its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Vail Valley campus in Edwards, the trustees voted unanimously to raise in-district tuition by $5 per credit hour from $95 to $100 for the 2023-24 fiscal year. In-state rates will also increase by $5 per credit hour, from $195 to $200, while the non-resident rates will increase by $30 per credit hour from $480 to $510.

These increased rates will go into effect for the fall 2023 semester.

Trustees also unanimously approved fee increases in the action sports industry, construction trades and for some health care classes. Food service rates at residence halls in Leadville, Spring Valley and Steamboat Springs will also increase by $200 per semester due to increased costs for food.

Trustees did not increase rates for standard double rooms in the residence halls, but raised rates for single occupancy rooms by $400 per semester.

At the meeting, the trustees also unanimously approved: