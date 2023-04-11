CMC to host seventh annual virtual sustainability conference

Beatriz Soto, director of Conservation Colorado’s Protogéte program, will give the keynote address at CMC’s virtual Sustainability and Ecosystem Science Conference on April 21. Additional in-person activities will take place at campuses in Steamboat Springs, Spring Valley, Edwards and in Summit County.

Beatriz Soto/Courtesy Photo

Colorado Mountain College’s sustainability studies program will host its seventh Sustainability and Ecosystem Science Conference from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 21, a day before Earth Day.

“Climate Justice and Nature in Colorado” will be accessible by Zoom throughout CMC’s nine-county district and will be followed by in-person events at CMC Breckenridge, Vail Valley at Edwards, Steamboat Springs and Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs. The conference is free and the public is welcome to register and attend.

Beatriz Soto, director of Conservation Colorado’s Protogéte program, will provide the conference’s keynote address. Soto, a Roaring Fork Valley architect and Garfield County commissioner candidate was a founding board member of Voces Unidas de las Montañas, a Latino and Latina advocacy nonprofit, and was previously director of the Wilderness Workshop’s Defiende Nuestra Tierra initiative. She will be presenting Latino-centered research on the issues of race, economic class and environmental harms and benefits in Colorado.

The conference will also feature CMC President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, who will describe the college’s educational and operational visions regarding climate justice. Additionally, students graduating from the college’s sustainability studies program will give brief research presentations in online breakout rooms.

Post-conference activities include in-person presentations and a reception at CMC Steamboat Springs, an Earth Day road cleanup at CMC Spring Valley, a community panel at CMC Vail Valley plus films, food and presentations at CMC Breckenridge and Dillon, all of which are all free and open to the public.

For more information about all the on-campus activities and to register for the virtual conference, visit ColoradoMtn.edu/SustainabilityConference/ .