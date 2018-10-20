CO Elections 2018: The candidates
October 20, 2018
Know before you vote. Use the links below to research all candidates on the Eagle County ballot.
State level
Governor
2nd Congressional District
3rd Congressional District
Secretary of State
Treasurer
Attorney General
State Board of Education, District 2 (these align with congressional districts):
CU Regent (statewide)
CU Regent, 3rd Congressional District
State Senate, District 5
State House
Town of Avon
- Adrienne Perer
- Scott Prince
- Chico Thuon
- Tom Ruemmler
- Sarah Smith Hymes
- Russell J. Andrade
- Mick Van Slyke
- Tamra Nottingham Underwood
Eagle County District 3 County Commissioner
Unopposed candidates
- Assessor Mark Chapin
- Sheriff James van Beek
- Treasurer Teak Simonton
- Coroner Kara Bettis
- Surveyor Kelly Miller
- County Clerk & Recorder Regina O'Brien