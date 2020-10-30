Coffee – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Coffee

1. Yeti’s Grind

2. Color Coffee Roasters

3. Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Roastery Cafe

Some like it hot and black. Others like it dressed up with froth and foam. However you take your coffee, Yeti’s Grind knows how to deliver. The cozy shop located in Solaris Plaza in Vail is never not busy, and after your first sip, whether it’s a white chocolate-and-coconut latte or rich cold brew, you’ll see why.

Leave your pretension at the door — although this shop can rival a big-city cafe for ambience and style, the staff is warm, welcoming and chatty as they create your coffee. Settle in to an outside table and indulge in the monkey bread or breakfast burrito — available in vegan options as well. Stop by the Vail or Eagle shop to get your caffeine buzz.

-Heather Hower