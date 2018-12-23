Cold hands? Heated gloves from Seirus will keep you outside longer

Are cold hands keeping you off the hill? Stay out there longer with battery-operated heated gloves from Seirus Innovation.

Heated gloves aren't exactly new, but sometimes we forget about this answer to chilly fingers and have to pop into the lodge early or skip a run while our friends are enjoying fresh tracks.

Since 1978, Seirus Innovation, leaders in cold weather accessories and cutting edge technologies, has developed products to keep extremities warm. They were the first company to bring rechargeable heated gloves to the market and own 19 patents aimed at making your outdoor experience warm and comfortable. At this point, it is about refining the heated glove and making sure they are meeting the needs of those who go outside in the winter. Whether it's to ski or snowboard, work in a profession that's outdoors or just to enjoy an outdoor concert, Seirus wants you to "Be Warm…Always" which is one of their slogans.

The Hellfire is the next generation of battery-powered gloves and is the first to provide all day heat – 12 hours of warmth. Thanks to Seirus' new modular 3000 Ultra lightweight battery that fits comfortably in the glove gauntlet, users get three different heat levels and the ability to keep the fingers warm for up to twelve hours on the low setting.

You may wonder how they are able to provide all this warmth without bulky wires, but the Hellfire is the only glove to use the exclusive Flexible Fusion™ panel, which wirelessly covers the whole back of the hand and wraps around the fingertips for true full-hand warmth while maintaining maximum dexterity. Even without the battery-powered heat, the Hellfire is an excellent glove made of premium leather.

Don't let cold hands keep you off the slopes. Once you try them you won't be able to ski or ride without the comfort it provides.

