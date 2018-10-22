Collection sites in Vail, Edwards and Gypsum for National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 27

VAIL — Local law enforcement agencies are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Personnel from the Vail Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff's Office will host collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vail Municipal Building, WECMRD Field House in Edwards and Costco in Gypsum. This is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets of all unwanted, expired or unused medications and have them disposed of safely.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Getting rid of unused medication helps prevent the accidental and intentional misuse of these items. Eagle River Water & Sanitation District supports safe disposal of medicine because it protects water sources by keeping drugs out of wastewater and the landfill.

The collected items will be incinerated in an environmentally friendly manner by the Drug Enforcement Administration, which spearheads the national effort. Locally, the DEA's National Take Back Initiative is coordinated by the Safe Drug Disposal Program, which is a partnership among the Vail Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Vail Health, Eagle County, and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District.

Items that can be dropped off Saturday are vitamins, supplements, medicated ointments/lotions, over-the-counter and prescription medications, including controlled substances (narcotics). Please, no needles (sharps) or pressurized canisters.

Recommended Stories For You

There are permanent drop boxes in Vail, Avon and Eagle.