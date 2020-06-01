Color in a horse and learn about local fifth-generation ranchers: Kids Corner for the week of 6/1/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily has started a weekly kids section full of games, toys and activities to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during quarantine. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Game of the Week

High Wire

Who: Grades K-2

Players: 2+

Time: 10 minutes+

Where: Inside or outside

Equipment: Tape

Rules:

Players line up and stand 6 feet away from each other.

Players imagine they are in the circus on the high wire (line of tape).

Players’ feet must stay on the high wire (line of tape) and follow the leader’s directions.

Players must pay attention to the person in front of them so they are not too close to each other.

If a player steps off the high wire, he or she does five star jumps or jumping jacks, then rejoins the game.

Time Travel

The Gates Ranch is still operational today and is run by Kip Gates, a fifth-generation rancher.

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

The Gates Ranch located near Burns, CO, was first homesteaded by James P. Gates, who arrived in the area from Ohio. The original Gates family came from Germany. Gates operated the stage stop near Yampa in 1885 and was an early entrepreneur hauling produce and fish to the miners in Leadville, which was no easy task. Wagons had to be disassembled for the trip over Battle Mountain Pass and reassembled when reaching the valley floor. James built a sod hut in 1889 near the present property and was able to purchase and manage a homestead as a result of his labors.

The original 160-acre property grew to 4,000 acres after acquiring land from settlers who found frontier life too difficult.

The current owners are fifth generation ranchers on this picturesque working ranch. Currently spanning 750 acres, the ranch overlooks King Mountain and is bordered by the Flat Top Wilderness and White River National Forest. Original homestead buildings, barns and outbuildings from the early 1900s and 1930s have been restored and maintained. The Colorado River runs through the valley below the ranch.

The ranch is protected by a conservation easement made possible through Bud Gates, father of current owner Kip and a former Eagle County Commissioner. The easement means the land will maintain its ranching heritage for future generations. Kip Gates established Riverbend Outfitters in 1978 and currently runs an outfitting operation on the ranch with his son while also running the ranch. The ranch hosts an abundance of wildlife including elk, moose, bear, deer, duck, geese as well as a 200-head Angus cattle operation and 96 horses.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

shark / tiburón

VailLibs

MadLibs are one of the most popular word games for kids. See what funny stories you can create with this Vail Valley version.

To play, fill out the Google Form below. Once you submit, the completed story will be sent to the email address provided. Printable copies are available here.

Calling All Artists

Sharpen those colored pencils and dig out some markers, because Chris Anthony and Mikaela Shiffrin are looking for kid artists to create beautiful pictures for a movie.

Pro-skier-turned filmmaker Anthony is working on a documentary about the 10th Mountain Division called “Mission Mt. Mangart,” and he and World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin need your help. Submit pieces to the art competition for prizes and a chance to be featured in the movie.

Here’s how to enter:

Draw an image that embraces the spirit of the Army’s first light infantry mountain ski troop, the 10th Mountain Division.

The most creative drawing will be featured in the opening prologue of the documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart.”

Submit your drawing and get more details by emailing chris@chrisanthony.com . Ask an adult for help if you need it.

. Ask an adult for help if you need it. Open to all elementary school students.

Learn more in this Vail Daily story.

Coloring page

This photo was taken by Chris Dillman and appeared on the Vail Daily’s Instagram, @vaildaily, on May 15.

