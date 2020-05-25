Color in the Vail Daily’s photo from the fly-over: Kids Corner for the week of 5/25/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily has started a weekly kids section full of games, toys and activities to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during quarantine. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

flag / bandera

Calling All Artists

Sharpen those colored pencils and dig out some markers, because Chris Anthony and Mikaela Shiffrin are looking for kid artists to create beautiful pictures for a movie.

Pro-skier-turned filmmaker Anthony is working on a documentary about the 10th Mountain Division called “Mission Mt. Mangart,” and he and World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin need your help. Submit pieces to the art competition for prizes and a chance to be featured in the movie.

Chris Anthony and Mikaela Shiffrin pose in front of a painting of Mt. Mangart by artist David Gonzales at an event at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in April of 2019.

Here’s how to enter:

Draw an image that embraces the spirit of the Army’s first light infantry mountain ski troop, the 10th Mountain Division.

The most creative drawing will be featured in the opening prologue of the documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart.”

Submit your drawing and get more details by emailing chris@chrisanthony.com . Ask an adult for help if you need it.

. Ask an adult for help if you need it. Open to all elementary school students.

Learn more in this Vail Daily story.

The Calling All Artists request for submissions is submitted by Chris Anthony on behalf of his "Mission Mt. Mangart" documentary.

Game of the Week

Ninja maze

You can use sticks in the ground, or use two trees. Get creative with where you set up the maze.

Rules: Find a spot where you can weave yarn between two items and make a maze. Try to get through without touching the yarn.

Time Travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales about local ranches.

The Jouflas Ranch was the fourth largest sheep operation at its peak.

Peter Jouflas, a Greek immigrant, arrived in the United States in 1907. He and his wife, Dorothy Anadiotis, began purchasing land in Wolcott from homesteaders in 1924 and continued during the Great Depression when farmers and ranchers in the area could no longer make a living on the land. They purchased the Holland Ranch in 1945, and also purchased extensive grazing rights in the areas that are now Vail, Vail Mountain and Game Creek Bowl.

He eventually owned the fourth largest sheep operation in the nation with locations in Utah, then Basalt, and later in Wolcott and Grand Junction.

The Jouflas Ranch was called the Lazy J Ranch when the sheep operation was running. It spanned 12,000 acres through Wolcott, Bellyache Ridge, Red Sky, and Cordillera. At this location more than 80 workers were engaged in the operation and there were 14,000 sheep.

Jouflas died in 1957 and his sons, George and Chris, ran the operation. Eventually, George’s business interests shifted to oil and real estate, and he kept an office on Bridge Street in Vail Village for more than 30 years. Chris took over the sheep operation until he passed away.

Land owned by the Jouflas family was sold to various developers and interested parties throughout the years. George and Chris sold 80 acres in Game Creek Bowl to Pete Siebert over a handshake and bottle of Ouzo. The Jouflas family also sold land to Cordillera and Red Sky Development including Bellyache Ridge. With these sales, Chris and his wife, Connie, shifted the main sheep operation to their Grand Junction property.

George and his family remain and integral part of Wolcott and the Vail Valley. George’s son, James, operates the Wolcott Rod and Gun Club that started in 1982. Jan, George’s daughter, ran the popular Wolcott Yacht Club until she moved to Hawaii. A portion of the Jouflas Ranch was put under a land conservation easement. Currently, a parcel of the Jouflas Ranch is for sale. Many longtime locals share early Vail memories of the Jouflas family’s annual lamb roast, where the entire community was invited.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild's Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art.

Coloring page

KidsCorner-VDN-052520-2

This photo was taken by Chris Dillman and appeared on the cover of the Vail Daily on May 7, 2020.

