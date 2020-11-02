Coloradans turn out in record numbers with 59% of eligible votes returned Sunday

Seth Jackson served his country for six years in the U.S. Army National Guard, but this year is the first time the 27-year-old felt a drive to take part in deciding who should lead the United States.

“I guess in my early years, I didn’t really understand (its importance),” the Lakewood resident said after he voted in person Thursday at the Belmar Library. “I was kind of oblivious to many things.”

Like Jackson, unaffiliated voter Tabor Benton, 24, turned in his ballot for the first time Thursday.

“I thought I needed to do it in this political climate,” he said at the drop box at Mission Viejo Library in Aurora, adding, “I think it’s just really how the coronavirus has been handled.”

Jackson and Benton are among 2,524,240 Coloradans who cast their ballots as of Sunday morning — and also among the nearly 37% who are unaffiliated. More than 67% of Colorado’s active voters and 59% of eligible voters have cast their ballots, according to Judd Choate, the state’s election director.

