Colorado 2nd Congressional District Republican candidate Peter Yu hopes to add ‘customer service’ to the title of Representative

Editor's note: The Vail Daily will introduce readers to candidates for statewide political office as they campaign in the region. This is Republican Peter Yu, running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado's 2nd Congressional District.

VAIL — Peter Yu says he feels he owes it to this country to run for office.

Yu was born in Denver in 1972 after his parents immigrated here in 1969.

"It has been the most wonderful place in the world to live and grow up," he said. "I love the state more than anything, and my family knows how lucky we are to be in this great nation, which is part of the reason I am running."

Hiking in Vail on Sunday, Sept. 9, Yu said the state's beauty and recreational opportunities are what has kept him here throughout his life.

The youngest of seven children in his family, Yu was the only sibling born in the United States. His brothers and sisters were born in Hong Kong and the Guangdong province of China.

"I was the one that everyone saw as the first link to us really becoming a part of this country," he said.

That inspired him to become successful in business, where he has become a customer service expert, working for HSBC Bank and Wyndam Hotels.

Now running as a Republican for Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, Yu is more interested in the job title of Representative over Congressman.

"I'm here to make sure that, when you have a concern, you can call me and I'm going to be there to talk to you," he said.

FOCUSED ON PEOPLE

Over the last couple decades, Yu has worked as a manager and director of communications, tourism, renewable energy, marketing and in the banking and finance industries.

He said his ability to focus on people has accelerated his success in corporate America.

"I treated everyone with respect and gave everyone every last bit of my attention," he said.

Personally, he adheres to a rigorous fitness schedule which he said allows him to sleep less than the average person while still being able to focus his concentration throughout the day. He is an avid angler who has fly-fished most of the waters throughout the state and praises Eagle County for its focus on local water issues, which he said residents have been able to accomplish locally and without partisan divide.

"There's really nothing that we can't do for ourselves," he said.

So where does that leave Congress?

"Let's make sure that we provide opportunities," Yu said. "And be able to be innovative."

'MOVING THE NEEDLE'

When current Congressman Jared Polis vacates his seat in November, he will leave behind his work on the The Continental Divide Recreation, Wilderness and Camp Hale Legacy Act, a bill that would create new wilderness in Eagle and Summit counties; a recreation management area in the Tenmile section of the White River National Forest for mountain biking, hiking, fishing, horseback riding, snowshoeing, climbing, skiing, camping and hunting; and would create a National Historic Landscape surrounding the U.S. Army's former 10th Mountain Division training area in Camp Hale.

Yu said while he doesn't agree with all of the bill, he's willing to look at altering the bill into something he thinks will have a better chance of passing Congress.

"I'm a big believer in moving the needle," he said. "We don't need to sit there and say it's all or nothing, so I'm willing to look at those plans and say 'This I feel is a good idea,' … say why is this a good idea, why is it not and be able to even adjust it."