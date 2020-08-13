Colorado Avalanche drops Coyotes in series opener with three goals in third period

Arizona Coyotes' goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) is scored on as Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrate during the third period of a first-round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Edmonton, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Patience and persistence were required Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Avalanche, despite getting zero shots from star center Nathan MacKinnon, erupted for three late third-period goals — including two within 10 seconds — to defeat the defensive-minded Arizona Coyotes 3-0 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series in the Western Conference bubble.

In just 83 seconds, Colorado went from a possible loser to an all-but-guaranteed victory in its postseason opener.

Nazem Kadri’s gritty power-play goal from the doorstep at 13:05 opened the floodgates against Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper, who was spectacular to that point. J.T. Compher scored from the same spot just 10 seconds later, and Mikko Rantanen capped a great play with MacKinnon and Gabe Landeskog 1:13 later to clinch it for the No. 2-seeded Avs.

“It’s confidence in our play. It’s leadership in the locker room,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s a maturity of our team, and growth of our team, that says, ‘Just keep playing the right way and you’ll get rewarded for it.’ The numbers tonight were in our favor.”

