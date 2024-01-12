Colorado Avalanche Information Center issues special avalanche advisory headed into holiday weekend

A snowmobiler looks at avalanche slides near Vail Pass on Jan. 11, 2024.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a special avalanche advisory as danger rises headed into Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend .

Following an usual period of low avalanche danger in December and early January, Colorado will see the most dangerous conditions so far this winter starting this holiday weekend, the state avalanche agency said in an email newsletter.

“It’s been a dry winter, and we’re all excited for the snow,” Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene said in the newsletter. “This holiday weekend, a lot of people will be getting out and into the mountains, and there are lots of great, safe places to go. We want people to make a plan that keeps them off of the dangerous slopes.”

New snow and winds throughout the weekend will increase avalanche danger statewide, with some regions experiencing very dangerous avalanche conditions, according to the special advisory.

The most dangerous conditions are expected to develop in the middle of the weekend, the advisory states. It will be easy to trigger large, wide-breaking avalanches capable of burying a person.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Conditions will be more dangerous than they have been in weeks, so backcountry travelers should adjust plans accordingly and continue to educate themselves and check the forecast at Avalanche.state.co.us, according to the Avalanche Information Center.

It is recommended that backcountry travelers carry a transceiver, probe and shovel, know how to use them, and travel with a partner who is also trained to use those tools.