Colorado Avalanche ‘Learn to Play’ hockey

Registration is now open for the Mile High Mites 'Learn to Play' hockey program, put on in conjunction with the Colorado Avalanche, NHL and NHLPA.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Recreation District announced registration is open for the fall 2023 Mile High Mites ‘Learn to Play’ hockey program, put on in conjunction with the Colorado Avalanche, NHL and NHLPA. The program is a wonderful opportunity for young, aspiring skaters to learn hockey and get geared up for future play.

‘Learn to Play’ will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3 at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail. The six on-ice lessons will take place after school from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

‘Learn to Play’ is open to boys and girls ages 4 to 9 years old. This program is offered to players that are not currently on a team, and registration is based on that criteria.

The program aims to maximize the number of kids playing hockey in Colorado by providing a low-cost, beginner-level program for youths interested in learning the game. This program will provide a fun atmosphere by delivering the game in an age-appropriate manner, and is a great introductory program for any kids interested in participating in VRD’s Mini Mite and Mite hockey programs.

The program fee is $250 per player and includes a full set of brand new hockey equipment — skates, a Mile High Mites stick, Mile High Mites jersey, helmet, gloves, shoulder pads, shin guards, elbow pads, pants and 30″ equipment bag — plus six, one-hour, on-ice sessions. Upon completion of the Learn to Play program, participants will be able to keep their equipment.

Registration is open through Sept. 1 or until the program is full. rRegister online by visiting http://www.learntoplay.nhl.com/avalanche and clicking on Vail Recreation District. This popular program has limited availability. For more information on skating programs, email aholland@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2271.