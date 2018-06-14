Colorado Board of Education debates what to teach fourth-graders about guns

Could Colorado's standards for health lessons for its fourth-graders be biased against guns?

That's what some members of the Colorado State Board of Education believe, and although their concerns didn't prevail at a board meeting Wednesday, it all made for a provocative discussion.

Joyce Rankin, a Republican from Carbondale, got the conversation started by criticizing as too negative a section explaining the potential dangers of weapons at home, in school and in the community. She wanted to add a discussion about the benefits of using guns for self-defense.

But activists, concerned parents, and a 12-year-old Denver student and her little sister criticized Rankin's proposal before the board's debate about how much elementary-aged kids should learn about guns in school.

