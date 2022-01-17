Colorado camping reservations get snatched up quickly: Plan now for June and early July

Camping near Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

Sean Naylor/Vail Daily

If you haven’t been thinking about your camping reservations for this summer, better start making plans now.

In fact, it may already be too late to reserve your favorite campground for Memorial Day weekend. Campground reservations for national parks, national forests and Colorado state parks can be made up to six months in advance. That means early birds have been able to make Memorial Day reservations since late November, and Fourth of July reservations have been available since last week.

Reservations for campgrounds in national parks and national forests are made through Recreation.gov, but reservations for state parks are made through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife camping home page.

The system for campground reservations at Rocky Mountain National Park this year is the same as last year, but the number of available campsites is returning to normal. Campgrounds there were limited to 50% of capacity last year because of COVID-19.

“We will be at full capacity at Moraine Park campground (244 sites) and Glacier Basin campground (150) this summer,” said Kyle Patterson, the park’s public affairs officer. “We had 50 percent open in those two campgrounds last year. Aspenglen campground, which has been closed the last two summers, is reopening (with) 52 sites.

