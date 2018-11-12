Colorado Century Link users experiencing outages in Eagle County

Some but not all CenturyLink customers in Eagle County are receiving internet outages which are expected to last through Tuesday, Nov. 13.

CenturyLink customer service representatives were not able to be reached on Monday evening, but a recorded message told callers that the outage is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Other users were told on Monday the outage could last 24 to 48 hours.

In Gypsum, customers on the west end of town experienced outages while users on the east end reported full service.

Users in Eagle, Wolcott and Edwards also reported outages.

