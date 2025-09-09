Colorado troopers issue 49 chain law violations, stop 2 drivers without commercial driver’s licenses on I-70 during enforcement operation 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Under state law, a violation of the commercial vehicle chain law can result in a fine of up to $500, increasing to up to $1,000 if the vehicle is stuck and blocking traffic.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

With the winter season right around the corner, Colorado law enforcement officers this week began enforcing the state’s commercial vehicle chain law.

The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Port of Entry Officers conducted the first chain law enforcement operation of the season on Thursday on Interstate 70 near Dotsero, according to a news release.

Colorado’s commercial vehicle chain law and passenger vehicle traction laws went into effect Sept. 1, requiring commercial vehicles to carry chains and passenger vehicles to have proper traction devices. The winter driving laws remain in effect through the end of next May.

The enforcement operation contacted 410 commercial vehicles and resulted in a total of 49 violations for failing to carry chains, the release states. That’s about 88% compliance with the chain law among the vehicles stopped.

Law enforcement officers also issued more than 100 additional charges, including 51 charges for port runners, or drivers who are required to stop but did not and two seatbelt violations, the release states.

Of the commercial vehicles stopped, two were taken off the road due to the driver’s not having a commercial driver’s license, according to the Colorado State Patrol.