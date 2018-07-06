Colorado Classic bike race seeking volunteers for Vail, Denver stages

DENVER — Organizers of the Colorado Classic bike race are looking for volunteers ages 18 and older to help with two of Colorado's highest-profile events this summer.

From Thursday, Aug. 16, through Sunday, Aug. 19, pro cyclists in the Colorado Classic will race in Vail and Denver. The men and women's pro races start in Vail on Aug. 16, with a circuit race through Vail Village, followed by a time trial up Vail Pass on Aug. 17.

When the Classic moves to Denver on Aug. 18, the men will head off on a 100-mile ride to the foothills and back, while the women will race a dynamic criterium around the Velorama festival grounds. Both men and women will ride the final circuit race through the RiNo Art District and downtown Denver to City Park on Aug. 19.

Volunteer opportunities exist for:

• Course marshals, ambassadors, green team, parking monitors and other responsibilities for Stage 1 of the race in Vail on Aug. 16.

• Course marshals, hospitality, green team, parking monitors and other responsibilities for Stage 2 of the race in Vail on Aug. 17.

• Course marshals for Stages 3 and 4 of the race in Denver, Aug. 18-19.

• Velorama ambassadors, info booths, safety team, food and beverage, cycling events and wrist-banding for the three-day Velorama Festival in Denver, Aug. 17-19.

Volunteers who sign up for four or more hours of shift time at Velorama will receive a free single-day ticket to the festival, for the day they are working, at the end of their shift. Volunteers who sign up for more than eight hours of shift time are eligible for a voucher for event merchandise.

Course marshals signing up for more than one course shift are eligible for a free inaugural year commemorative jersey to be picked up at the Velorama Festival or Vail Volunteer Check-In. Organizers are searching for volunteers who will make the racers and fans remember their experiences at the Colorado Classic and Velorama Festival.

Visit http://www.coloradoclassic.com or http://www.veloramafestival.com for more information on the events or to sign up to volunteer.