Colorado Classic seeking volunteers for Aug. 23 stage in Avon

Abby Mickey (left) and Katie Hall talk before the start of the Colorado Classic on Aug. 16, 2018, in Vail Village. The Colorado Classic will return to Eagle County in 2019, as Avon has agreed to be the host city for stage 2 on August 23.

Rachael Zimmerman | Special to the Daily

Avon will host Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic bike race on Friday, Aug. 23. The 2019 Colorado Classic is the only women’s standalone professional bike race in the Western hemisphere and will feature top women athletes from around the world. Avon is actively recruiting volunteers to work three or four-hour shifts on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is your opportunity to participate in this world-class professional bike race event.

Volunteers will receive a t-shirt, custom Smartwool socks and other goodies. Colorado Classic is creating a platform of advocacy for gender equity in women’s sports — for cycling and beyond. Show your support by volunteering.

For more information, sign up online or contact the town of Avon Special Events Coordinator Mikaela Liewer at mliewer@avon.org or (970) 748-4032.