Colorado County Clerks Association scholarship applications now open

EAGLE COUNTY — The Colorado County Clerks Association is offering a one-time $1,000 scholarship award to a graduating high school senior in the western region of Colorado.

The Colorado County Clerks Association scholarship may be used for educational expenses at an institution of higher learning including university, college, junior or community college or technical institution. The scholarship award gives particular consideration to students looking to further their education in the field of public service.

Selection criteria include a completed application received by deadline; 3.25 minimum grade point average; participation in extracurricular, community and service activities; and demonstrated financial need or hardship. Family members of the clerk and recorder are not eligible for the Colorado County Clerks Association scholarship award.

Applications can be found at http://www.clerkandrecorder.org/scholarship, and the deadline is March 30. It is preferred that applicants submit their form via email to Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O'Brien at regina.obrien@eaglecounty.us. Scholarship applicants may also hand deliver forms to 500 Broadway in Eagle or mail their form to Eagle County Clerk & Recorder, Attn: Regina O'Brien, P.O. Box 537, Eagle, CO 81631. The recipient will be announced by May 1.

The Colorado Secretary of State is also offering the Eliza Pickrell Routt Award for outstanding voter registration efforts. This award is available for high schools that have 85 percent or more of eligible seniors registered to vote. More information and the application are available at http://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/routtaward.html. There is no application deadline for the Routt Award.

For information on the 2018 Colorado County Clerks Association scholarships, email cccaexecutivedirector@gmail.com. For questions about the Eliza Routt Award, contact state.electiondivision@sos.state.co.us.