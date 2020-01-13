Colorado driver license offices experiencing outage Monday

Many driver license offices in the state experienced an outage Monday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The outage began shortly after 8 a.m. and left most county or state driver license offices unable to issue any documents, said Julie Brooks, communications manager for the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.

The problem was that the offices’ interface with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators was down, she said. That’s a system that allows the offices to do checks of passports and issue licenses, titles, registrations and other documents.

“It’s a real-time interface,” Brooks said.

Read more via The Denver Post.