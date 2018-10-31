Colorado early ballot returns show Democratic and Republican voters in a virtual tie

Republicans and Democrats are neck and neck in the number of ballots returned in the 2018 election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Of the 801,385 ballots returned, 35 percent are from registered Republicans, 34.9 percent are from registered Democrats and 28.9 percent are from unaffiliated voters. Democrats and unaffiliated voters made up a bit of ground from yesterday, percentage-wise.

What political observers have noted is that so far, affiliated Republicans are returning ballots more slowly than they did in the 2014 midterm election. At this point in that election, Republicans had a much more significant edge in ballot returns over affiliated Democrats. Democrats and unaffiliated voters have turned out in higher numbers so far than they did in 2014.

Breaking the ballots down by sex and political party, registered Democratic women still have returned the most ballots (20.6 percent), followed by Republican men (18.4 percent) and Republican women (17.2 percent).

