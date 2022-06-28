LIVE June 28 primary election updates: Lauren Boebert wins, Colorado voters reject indicted Tina Peters

Republicans faced more choices in Tuesday's primary than Democrats.

8 p.m. UPDATE: Early results are in for Tuesday’s primary races, after voting centers closed at 7 p.m. around Colorado.

3rd Congressional District

Lauren Boebert has defeated Republican challenger Don Coram in the closely-watched race in the 3rd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

“I’m thrilled the voters showed their confidence in me to continue being their representative,” Boebert said in a campaign release after the AP called the race. “Hardworking Americans recognize now is not the time to go along to get along, it’s time to stand up and fight for our American way of life. That is exactly what I will continue to do. Conservative Republicans like me are going to help take back the House in November, fire Nancy Pelosi, and do all we can to get our country back on track.”

Boebert was leading with 64% of the votes tallied before AP’s call came in. In the Democratic primary, Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member, is leading with 44% of the vote over Soledad Sandoval Tafoya, a community organizer from Pueblo, and Alex Walker of Avon.

U.S. Senate

Colorado Republicans on Tuesday nominated a businessman and supporter of most abortion rights with the nomination of Joe O’Dea as their candidate for U.S. Senate. O’Dea said he supported a late-term abortion ban but, before then, the decision should be left up to “a woman and her God.”

Secretary of state

The Associated Press has called the Republican primary race for secretary of state, with Pam Anderson, a former local official who ran on a platform of taking politics out of running elections, easily defeating former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

One of the nation’s most prominent election deniers lost her bid for the GOP nomination for Colorado’s top elections post.



Over the last year, Peters has appeared regularly with prominent allies of former President Donald Trump, who claims without evidence that the election was stolen from him.

The win by Anderson, a former county clerk and past head of the state clerks’ association, sets up a November match-up with current Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat seeking a second term who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary. — From The Associated Press

Governor

The Associated Press called the Republican primary race for governor to challenge Democratic incumbent Jared Polis at 7:57 p.m. for CU regent Heidi Ganahl.

House District 26

In the Republican primary for House District 26 between Glenn Lowe III of Eagle and Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek, Wolfson holds the early lead with 3,227 of the 5,938 votes tallied — about 54%. In just Eagle County, however, Lowe has 61% of the local vote in the early going.

