More than 1.6 million Coloradans have cast ballots already in this election — just over half of all active voters — a day before Election Day, according to data released late Monday afternoon by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

In 2014, the last midterm election, 69.3 percent of active voters cast ballots in Colorado.

Statewide, Republican voters had returned 1,310 more votes than Democratic voters as of Monday afternoon. Republicans erased and overcame a nearly 5,000-vote lead that Democrats had over GOP voters earlier in the day.

A more important number: Unaffiliated voters have cast 505,496 ballots this cycle — 30.8 percent of those cast.

Unaffiliated voters have participated at a rate not observed before in a Colorado midterm, according to a written analysis by Ryan Winger, a consultant with the political research firm Magellan Strategies.

Those votes will be key in tight races like the 6th Congressional District contest between U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Jason Crow.