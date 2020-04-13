Colorado family creates snowboarding video from their driveway on Easter Sunday

As families across Colorado enjoyed a unique Easter on Sunday during COVID-19 restrictions, the Rodas family in Longmont celebrated fresh snowfall with an amazing stop-action snowboarding video in the driveway.

“While safe at home we are finding ways to do what we love,” Christelle Rodas posted along with the video on her Instagram page, an account mostly featuring her Burton Riglet-ambassador daughters Emma, 8, and Sophie, 6, as well as her husband, Conrad. “Since the girls started @trishazemp stop motion class, we had in mind to do a snowboarding video. We were just missing the snow, but today our wishes came through.”

The video was shot in less than an hour by drone, which captured 120 wide-angle photos over a two-battery span. Christelle said the editing took the longest. The stop-action video shows Emma hitting a “halfpipe,” throwing a “flip” and high-fiving her sister before a family shot.

“It was just a way to keep snowboarding and show people that they can still do things outside and have fun without going anywhere,” Christelle said. “We built it together.”

The Rodas family frequented Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Breckenridge this winter on their Epic passes, as well as Eldora on their Ikon passes. As ambassadors for Burton, they are regulars at the Burton US Open in Vail each year, and the video features a US Open foam hand.

The Instagram account — @christelle_rm — has over 10,000 followers and features other fun content, including Conrad on a bicycle pulling the girls on snowboards.

“We’re just trying to keep people shredding, I guess, while being inside and giving them ideas,” Christelle said.

The family recently went live on the Burton Facebook page to share ideas on things to do indoors with snowboards and kids. Christelle said the family didn’t snowboard until the girls gained interest, and it was the girls who showed interest in the stop-action video class. They’ve been experimenting with dolls, so the video in the driveway was their biggest production yet.

“The snow was here, and we love snowboarding,” she said. “We’ve been trying a couple of ways to keep having fun while at home.”

