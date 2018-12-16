Here's a gift to stick in your tank: Gas at less than $2 per gallon.

It can be found at several stations along the Front Range, including at the Sam's Club station at 1200 S. Hover Road in Longmont and the Murphy's Gas Station at 7199 Federal Blvd. in Westminster, according to national gas price monitoring site GasBuddy.com.

It's a sign of the times. Colorado's average gas price this week fell to the lowest point it's been at all year — $2.44 per gallon as of Friday afternoon, AAA Colorado reports. The national average is $2.39 per gallon.

The low prices come at the end of a year where most Coloradans were paying more at the pump than they've grown accustomed to over the past four years. Before this week, there was no point in 2018 when average prices in Colorado were lower than they had been at the same time period in 2017, 2016 or 2015.

The drop was abrupt. As recently as a month ago, motorists were paying an average of $2.77 per gallon in the Centennial State.

