Colorado Gives Day 2018 scheduled for Dec. 4; donors can schedule donations beginning Nov. 1

ARVADA — Colorado Gives Day, a statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving, is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The event is presented by Community First Foundation, a local community foundation dedicated to fueling positive change throughout Colorado, and FirstBank, one of the nation's largest privately held banks.

"As a longtime corporate partner, it's been an honor to witness the growth in statewide giving year after year and the monumental impact it's made on our communities," said Emily Robinson, chief operations officer of FirstBank.

"The $36 million raised in 2017 goes a long way toward ensuring Colorado nonprofits can continue their missions for years to come, and we're hopeful Colorado Gives Day 2018 will have an even greater imprint."

Since its inception in 2010, Colorado Gives Day has raised $182 million for Colorado nonprofits, making it among the most successful giving days in the nation. Last year alone, donors gave more than 153,955 individual donations to 2,343 nonprofits totaling $36.5 million, breaking all previous records.

"Colorado Gives Day highlights the best of Colorado," said Marla J. Williams, president and CEO of Community First Foundation. "It celebrates the extraordinary generosity of Coloradans and the vital Colorado nonprofits that support the fabric of our community every day."

Donors can search for local charities from any page on coloradogives.org to learn more and donate on Colorado Gives Day. Starting Thursday, Nov. 1, donors can also schedule Colorado Gives Day donations online. Additionally, kidsforcoloradogives.org, a kid-friendly component of coloradogives.org, helps young donors experience the joy of giving in a fun, safe environment.