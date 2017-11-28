Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 5: Here’s five Eagle County nonprofits that are participating

To learn more about Colorado Gives Day, or to research and target your giving on Tuesday, Dec. 5, visit http://www.coloradogives.org . To schedule a Colorado Gives Day donation to a local nonprofit, visit eaglecogives.org.

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of articles profiling some of the nonprofits involved with Eagle County Gives.

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Gives, a coalition of more than 40 Eagle County nonprofit organizations, is gearing up for an online giving event on Tuesday, Dec. 5, as part of the statewide Colorado Gives Day movement. The goal is to recognize and increase philanthropy through the ease of a designated online giving day.

The participating nonprofits provide a range of services to the valley, including youth programs, educational services, housing, health programs and cultural enrichment, and all share a common goal of enhancing the quality of life in the valley. Donations help these organizations provide basic human needs in the valley, protect the environment and help pave the way for both current and future generations.

Here, in no particular order, we profile a handful of participating nonprofits that will be looking for donation support this year.

Small Champions

Small Champions is a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing and improving quality of life by providing sports and recreation opportunities for eligible Eagle County residents ages 5 through 21 with cognitive, physical and multiple disabilities, including but not limited to, cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome, blindness, deafness, traumatic brain injury and epilepsy.

Recommended Stories For You

Small Champion participants are only able to experience the thrill of learning these sports with specialized equipment and instruction, working one on one with an instructor specially trained in adaptive teaching techniques and equipment to accommodate a wide variety of disabilities. The organization provides programs that would otherwise be unavailable to participants without significant cost to their families.

Small Champions gives Eagle County children the opportunity to be part of a group that meets often to learn and have fun while pursuing their dreams and goals and instilling in them the confidence, determination and growth that will help set the direction for their entire lives. Small Champions programs provide participants with a peer group and allow their families to forge friendships enabling them to help one another.

Learn more at http://www.smallchampions.org.

SOS Outreach

Founded in the Vail Valley 25 years ago, SOS Outreach has evolved from humble beginnings to become a national leader among outdoor-based youth development organizations. Last winter marked the historic milestone of 50,000 at-risk youth in SOS programs, illustrating the growth and success of the organization since its inception in 1993.

Utilizing a progressive curriculum, SOS programs are unique in their integration of outdoor adventure sports as a vehicle to provide the values-based leadership curriculum that contributes to long-term success of more than 5,000 participants annually. Through a holistic spectrum of programming ranging from one-day introductory experiences with a new outdoor adventure sport to a year-round, mentor-based leadership program, SOS empowers youth to reach their full potential — in education and in life.

"My SOS (mentor) group has helped me become a stronger, new me. Not only do I smile, but I have found myself reaching out for help instead of holding it in. SOS is not only an organization for kids, but is a rescue center for most," said Elizabeth, an SOS graduate.

Headquartered in Edwards, SOS operates additional program sites in Colorado, Utah, California, Oregon, Washington, Michigan and, most recently, Illinois and Minnesota. Learn more at sosoutreach.org.

Eagle River Youth Coalition

The Eagle River Youth Coalition is dedicated to making youth a community priority. ERYC keeps an eye and pulse on youth, their behaviors, how to positively influence them and how to make their voice heard. ERYC is known for its impactful parenting programs, its commitment to youth through various initiatives, its seminars for business and nonprofit community members and its overall dedication to community collaboration.

In the past year, ERYC has expanded its prevention education to reach more families through workshops and classes, engaged more community partners than ever before and expanded its youth substance-use prevention programs across the community so more young people can receive prevention education. Parent education has doubled in offerings and expanded to serve youth and parents so they can learn skills together that will enrich their communication and relationships.

ERYC has professional development classes that cover topics from marketing to social media, philanthropy to strategic planning and prevention strategies to positive youth development. When youth and parents learn together, they can both embrace positive changes that enhance communication and build stronger family relationships. When the community works together to improve the lives of youth and families, it is strengthening its bonds as a community.

Learn more at http://www.eagleyouth.org.

Bright Future Foundation

Domestic violence and sexual abuse have a devastating impact on women, children and men, regardless of background and circumstance. Bright Future Foundation's mission is "Making Futures Bright" by changing lives affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Bright Future annually provides more than 670 local survivors and their families with prevention, crisis intervention, advocacy and long-term healing services. Core programs include a 24/7 bilingual crisis hotline, counseling and legal services, youth violence prevention and community-based mentorship. Additionally, Bright Future maintains a housing assistance continuum that includes the Freedom Ranch Safehouse, Ensuring Freedom Housing Initiative and Rapid Re-Housing.

Bright Future is currently recruiting enthusiastic and dependable adults for its Buddy Mentor Program. Buddy Mentors matches caring, compassionate adults with children who will benefit from positive support and guidance. Bright Future also serves community youth with the school-based, EmpowerMENt and EmpowHERment Programs, which promote positive up-stander behaviors, healthy relationships and gender equality.

Survivors need a safe place to go and a compassionate community to turn to in their time of need. Bright Future Foundation helps individuals to build trusting connections and relationships, develop their self-esteem and self-sufficiency and empower their futures.

The Literacy Project

More than 25 years ago, an Eagle County Schools task force identified parental illiteracy as a major barrier to students' educational progress, especially when parents were unable to help with homework assignments. Colleen Gray was brought on board in 1990 to help bridge that gap, and The Literacy Project of Eagle County was born.

That first year, The Literacy Project served 20 individuals — a number that has grown exponentially as the population of limited English speakers has grown in Eagle County. The Literacy Project helps adults and children acquire English reading and speaking skills to help them thrive in our community, providing various programs to support literacy education and serving more than 600 adults and children in 2016.

Programs are based on the whole language philosophy of teaching, which emphasizes individualized lesson plans based on social needs and using real-life materials such as newspapers and job applications. With the help of volunteers, the education community and other supporters, The Literacy Project helps to improve the life experiences of everyone participating.

Learn more at http://www.literacyprojecteagle county.org.

The Cycle Effect

The Cycle Effect empowers young women through mountain biking to achieve brighter futures and build stronger communities, believing that keeping girls on a healthy path through riding bikes will help get them to college. The program embeds life skills to forge a successful path toward educational, economic and family success.

The Cycle Effect keeps participants engaged in after-school and summer activities and works with young woman in Eagle and Summit counties between the ages of 11 and 18, 75 percent of which are lower-income Hispanic. The organization offers more than 80 days of programming year-round to each girl, working with her two days a week after school. This includes providing all of the bikes and safety gear, nutritional guidance, fitness, building grit, coaching and mentorship, as well as pre-collegiate resources, goal setting, leadership skills and community service projects.

The Cycle Effect mentors girls through the college admissions, scholarship and application processes, and 100 percent of girls who have graduated from the program have gone to college, with 80 percent being the first in their family.

Participants learn to transfer determination and overcoming obstacles from mountain biking to their everyday lives, improving self-esteem and overall health. Learn more at http://www.thecycleeffect.org.