Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extends Fire Ban Executive Order through Oct. 7, citing how COVID-19 has affected wildfire response

Firefighters found stacked wood near an illegal campfire that was the cause of a wildland fire in May. The campfire was in the South Thompson Creek area about 11 miles southwest of Carbondale. U.S. Forest Service/courtesy photo



Gov. Jared Polis extended the Fire Ban Executive Order for an extra 30 days on Monday, which orders “the temporary suspension of statute concerning bans on open burning,” citing concern over how COVID-19 has affected wildfire management.

“Large wildfires require an inter-agency response that relies on local, state, and federal cooperation and coordination. Given the current strain on government resources due to COVID-19, any wildfire response would be diminished, which risks enabling a fire to grow and spread, which in turn

requires even more resources for firefighting,” Polis wrote in an executive order dated Sept. 7.

The order maintains state power to invoke fire bans or restrictions over local municipalities until October 7.

On August 19, Polis implemented fire restrictions across the state with the exception that “local officials determine that a more restrictive ban is appropriate and warranted given fire danger and other conditions in their localities.”

Restricted activities across the state:

Any outdoor fire, including but not limited to campfires, warming fires,

Fireworks;

Explosives;

recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least six (6) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material;

Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrester properly

Welding or operating acetylene or another torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a

chemical pressurized fire extinguisher;

component, and the use of novel explosive shooting targets with Tannerite or other similar substances, that would explode and create heat or fire upon impact;

Any other activity that poses a significant risk of starting a fire.

The restrictions do not include fires in: