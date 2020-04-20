Colorado Gov. Polis says he expects Eagle County will be the first in the state to reopen
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Monday afternoon that he expects Eagle County to be the first county in the state to re-open. Polis, in a live address, said he intends to be in Eagle County on Thursday or Friday for the announcement.
This story will be updated.
