Colorado Gov. Polis to virtually visit Eagle County on Thursday

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis explains guidelines for Colorado’s reopening on Monday in Denver. The statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order expires Sunday.

David Zalubowski | AP

EAGLE COUNTY — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will virtually “visit” Eagle County at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23 for the formal approval of the county’s request for some exemptions from the state’s COVID-19 executive and public health orders.

The events will include the Eagle County Board of Commissioners and officials from Vail Health.



In-person attendance of the governor’s virtual visit will not be permitted. The event will be aired live on ECGTV, available athttp://www.ecgtv.com and on Comcast channel 18 and CenturyLink channel 18 and 1018 in the Eagle River Valley. The event will also be available via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/EagleCounty.