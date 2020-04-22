Colorado Gov. Polis to virtually visit Eagle County on Thursday
Event will mark formal approval of county's request for exemption from some COVID -19 health orders
EAGLE COUNTY — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will virtually “visit” Eagle County at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23 for the formal approval of the county’s request for some exemptions from the state’s COVID-19 executive and public health orders.
The events will include the Eagle County Board of Commissioners and officials from Vail Health.
In-person attendance of the governor’s virtual visit will not be permitted. The event will be aired live on ECGTV, available athttp://www.ecgtv.com and on Comcast channel 18 and CenturyLink channel 18 and 1018 in the Eagle River Valley. The event will also be available via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/EagleCounty.
