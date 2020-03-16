Colorado governor closes dine-in restaurant service, theaters for 30 days to fight COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis said mountain communities in Eagle County and Pitkin County have been disproportionally impacted by coronavirus.

Hyoung Chang | The Denver Post

Gov. Jared Polis ordered bars and restaurants to cease dine-in service and for theaters, casinos and gyms to close statewide on Monday afternoon, ahead of expected St. Patrick’s Day crowds.

The order is for the next 30 days.

“These establishments can remain open but that’s for take-out, delivery and room service,” Polis said of restaurants.

The order/guidance followed an announcement by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock closing eateries, except for delivery and takeout meals, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Since Denver allow customers to take alcoholic drinks off-premises, it effectively closed all bars. Polis’ order also would exempt to-go meals.

Colorado now has 160 positive coronavirus cases, with 20 people hospitalized, Polis said. “We know that there are likely thousands in Colorado” who have the virus, Polis said.

