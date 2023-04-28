Colorado governor signs four gun bills into law in a historic change to the state’s firearm regulations

Gov. Jared Polis signs Senate Bill 169 into law on April 28, 2023, which raises the minimum age to 21 to purchase firearms, and makes it illegal to sell a gun to someone younger than 21.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America

Gov. Jared Polis signed four gun measures into law Friday in what’s likely the most consequential tightening of gun regulations in Colorado history.

The bills expand the state’s red flag law, raise the minimum age to purchase all guns to 21, impose a three-day waiting period on firearm purchases and make it easier for people to sue the gun industry.

“Coloradans deserve to be safe in our communities, in our schools, our grocery stores, night clubs and everywhere in between,” Polis said before signing the bills.

Still pending in the legislature, and expected to pass soon, is a fifth bill that would ban the creation and sale of unserialized firearms , also known as “ghost guns.”

