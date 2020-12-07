Colorado governor’s spouse, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, is hospitalized because of coronavirus

Marlon Reis attends a news conference on voting in October 2020.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ spouse, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, has been hospitalized because of worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

The governor’s office, which called the move precautionary, announced the hospitalization on Sunday night.

“Over the last 24 hours, First Gentleman Marlon Reis started to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath on day eight after being diagnosed with COVID,” the governor’s office said in a written statement Sunday. “The governor drove the first gentleman in his personal vehicle to the hospital. We will continue to update the general public as new information is available.”

Polis, a Democrat who is in his first term, said on Twitter that he took Reis to the hospital for “review and treatment.”

Polis, 45, and Reis, 39, announced on Nov. 28 that they tested positive for COVID-19. The governor said as recently as Wednesday that the pair were experiencing only mild symptoms.

