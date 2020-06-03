Colorado Highway 82 over Independence Pass is open

Independence Pass between Aspen and Twin Lakes is now open for the season.

Independence Pass on Colorado Highway 82 is open for the season. Approximately 65 vehicles were lined up at the Pitkin County gate on Monday, June 1, when Colorado Department of Transportation crews opened the gates on the seasonally closed highway.

Motorists, cyclists and other travelers will benefit from a smooth new driving surface. State transportation crews paved two sections of the roadway west of the pass, where the highway narrows to a single lane. The work was completed in late May, after the roadway was cleared of snow.



Like previous years, crews worked with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to perform avalanche mitigation in recent weeks, clearing slide paths that can impact the roadway. During paving and avalanche mitigation work, crews followed social distancing and face covering guidelines whenever possible, in compliance with health safety measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure on the worksite.



Due to tight curves, steep inclines and narrow lanes on some sections of the pass, commercial and recreational vehicles 35 feet or longer are prohibited. This includes vehicles and trailers with a combined length of more than 35 feet. These pass restrictions lie between Mile Point 47.2 (Aspen side) and Mile Point 84.2 (the Leadville/Twin Lakes side, about one mile west of the junction with U.S. Highway 24).

Motorists and cyclists are reminded to always check conditions prior to traveling mountain passes, as spring snowstorms can prompt closures or slow traffic.