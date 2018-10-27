Colorado lawmakers are gambling that voters want sports betting

Two Colorado lawmakers want to take a gamble in 2019.

A bipartisan duo think they can convince two-thirds of their colleagues and a majority of voters to legalize sports betting throughout the state.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton is so sure it's happening that he's already telling voters on the campaign trail how he would spend the tax money from sports betting. However, it's far from certain that proponents can clear all the hurdles and make all the necessary deals in just a year's time.

Also, while Colorado has been at the forefront of converting another black market — marijuana — into tax dollars, the state has taken a more cautious approach when it comes to letting citizens lay down money on games of chance. Voters have crushed eight previous attempts to expand gambling.

Still, Reps. Cole Wist, R-Centennial, and Alec Garnett, D-Denver, think the payoff could be worth the political risk of attempting to legalize an American pastime that has lived in the shadows.

