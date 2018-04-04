Colorado lawmakers moving to close loopholes in revenge-porn law

A bill that would close loopholes to Colorado's law against so-called "revenge porn" — including the posting of sexual images without actually showing the victim nude — unanimously passed the state House and is headed to the Senate, where proponents say its likely to meet similar approval.

The changes offered by House Bill 1264 would make it easier to charge individuals with revenge porn, the posting of intimate photos of former lovers or spouses on the internet, typically following or during a breakup, though it's unclear whether it would make it any easier to obtain a conviction.

Sponsored by Rep. Dominique Jackson, an Aurora Democrat, and Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs, the bill makes it illegal to post photos of sex acts that don't necessarily include nude images of the victim, such as can occur with oral sex. It passed the House on a 64-0 vote Tuesday and goes to the Senate, where it is sponsored by Sen. John Cooke, a Greeley Republican, and Democrat Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora.

Read the full article from The Denver Post.