‘Magic mushrooms’ may be legal in Colorado, but it is still illegal — and dangerous — to drive under the influence of psychedelics

While psilocybin is legal, driving under the influence in still illegal and dangerous.

Workman/Wikimedia Commons

While “magic mushrooms” may be decriminalized in Colorado, state transportation officials are reminding the public that it remains illegal — and dangerous — to drive while under the influence of psychedelic drugs.

Colorado decriminalized the use of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance found in “magic mushrooms,” and other natural medicines, like dimethyltryptamine, better known as DMT, when voters passed Proposition 122 in 2022.

The ballot initiative created the Natural Medicine Health Act, which removed criminal penalties for possession and use of these substances. However, it remains illegal to sell the drugs for recreational purposes. The law also paved the way for state-licensed healing centers, where the drugs can be used alongside psychotherapy to treat depression, anxiety, substance use disorders and other conditions.

With 21 healing centers now licensed in the state, the Colorado Department of Transportation has launched a public education campaign focused on the dangers of driving under the influence of psychedelic substances, according to a news release.

“With more people exploring natural medicines in Colorado, it’s important to understand how these substances can impact driving performance and the ability to react in critical situations,”

said Darrell Lingk, director of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Office of Transportation Safety, in a statement.

The effects of natural medicines can last for hours, or even days, so even though a “trip” may feel over, lingering effects, such as slowed reaction time and tiredness, may impair a person’s ability to drive for longer than they think, according to state officials.

Drivers impaired by natural medicines can be charged with driving under the influence, just like with alcohol and marijuana, the news release states. A driving under the influence conviction for psychedelic substances carries the same penalties as an alcohol-related driving under the influence conviction, including hefty fines, potential license suspension and jail time.

Before consuming regulated natural medicines at a healing center, the state requires participants to fill out a transportation plan form that confirms they have access to safe transportation to and from their session, according to the news release.

Anyone consuming psychedelics alongside other substances, such as alcohol or marijuana, should also be aware that the cumulative effects of multiple drugs will further impair them, including their ability to drive, the release states.

For more information about the risks of driving under the influence of psychedelics, visit CODOT.gov/safety/impaired-driving/natural-medicine . Rocky Mountain Poison & Drug Safety also has a hotline open to the public for questions regarding natural psychedelics and other impairing substances available at 1-800-222-1222.

“Even if you feel fine, psychedelics may affect your perception and lead to risky decisions like speeding or missing traffic signals,” Lingk said. “We want everyone to stay safe.”