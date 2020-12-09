Colorado mask mandate extended for 30 more days

Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide mask mandate for 30 more days on Tuesday to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The executive order calls for masks to be covering faces when people are in public indoor locations.

A mask-wearing order first went into effect for Colorado in July and has continued to be extended since.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says that masks should be clean, fit snug, include multiple layers of fabric and receive daily cleaning.

Polis and Colorado’s first gentleman Marlon Reis recently tested positive for the virus. Reis was hospitalized for treatment and later released.

