Colorado Mountain College board adds two new members, including Doris Dewton from Eagle County

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — An Eagle County education advocate was installed to Colorado Mountain College's board of directors.

Doris Dewton was sworn in as a new member of the CMC board, along with Peg Portscheller from Garfield County and Charles Cunniffe from Pitkin County.

Along with other business during its meeting last week, the board expanded an instructional materials program, in which students were charged a flat fee per credit. Through this program, books and other instructional materials were delivered to students before the start of the semester. The program was a popular way for students to save hundreds of dollars each semester on textbooks and avoid the several-times-a-year scramble to locate and buy them. The plan is for students at all 11 of the college's learning locations and campuses to have access to the program for the 2018-19 academic year.