Colorado Mountain College brings home Medallion communication awards

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Colorado Mountain College recently received four Medallion awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations. Within the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations' six-state District 4 region, the college's advancement team — composed of the marketing, public information and foundation departments — won four Medallion awards:

• Gold: "Because of You: The Story of Colorado Mountain College" 50th history book (print: specialty publication)

• Silver: CMC's "Impact" annual review 2016-17: 50th anniversary edition (annual report)

• Silver: Colorado Mountain College website (digital/electronic media: website)

• Silver: "College Is for Me!" (communications success story or community relations campaign)

The commemorative history book "Because of You" and the "Impact" annual review were specifically created to celebrate Colorado Mountain College's 50th anniversary in 2017. CMC's website, http://www.coloradomtn.edu, offers a comprehensive look at the college's 11 campuses and locations; its certificates, degrees and noncredit classes; and its onsite and online courses.

Recommended Stories For You

"College is for Me!" is a campaign that places the college president, mascot Swoop and staff into regional elementary and middle schools to encourage fifth-grade students to begin thinking about their college futures — and to finish high school.

The college's main website is overseen by Frank Martin, web content editor, and the other winning entries were created by a team of contributors, including Doug Stewart, Debra Crawford, Jeanne Golay, Lisa Miller, Phil Dunn, Carrie Click, Jesse Taylor, Mike Wadyko and Donna Gray.

National Council for Marketing & Public Relations is a professional development organization serving communications professionals at two-year colleges. Colorado Mountain College competes in the organization's District 4, which includes Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.