Colorado Mountain College eastern campuses present Staff of the Year awards

EAGLE COUNTY — Colorado Mountain College recently named full-time campus Staff of the Year for several locations: Ming Shiao, technology support specialist, Vail Valley at Edwards; Donna Pulkrabek, enrollment services specialist, Breckenridge and Dillon; Carolyn Lawrence, associate dean for student affairs, Steamboat Springs; and Laurie Eanes, campus coordinator of enrollment services, Leadville and Chaffee County.

Part-time Staff of the Year are Laura Lieff, professional tutor, Vail Valley at Edwards; Kim Orr, administrative assistant — nursing, Breckenridge and Dillon; and David Robinson, professional tutor, Leadville and Chaffee County.

In addition, campus Staff of the Year were named at the college's campuses in Aspen and Carbondale, Spring Valley and Glenwood Springs and Rifle.

Kendra Wilson, portal administrator, and Sam Feuerborn, program manager for outdoor studies, received awards for college-wide full-time and part-time Staff of the Year.

