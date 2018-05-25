Colorado Mountain College trustees, advisory boards, meet in Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees on May 22 and 23 held a series of meetings, including a work session and regular business meeting, as well as an annual joint meeting with the CMC Foundation Board of Directors.

At the joint trustee and foundation board meeting, Kristin Heath Colon, CMC vice president for advancement and CMC Foundation CEO, summarized the college's advancement team's accomplishments over the past year.

Activities of advancement team

Colon described the activities of the advancement team, composed of the CMC Foundation, the marketing and communications department, and the public information office, essentially in two parts: CMC's 50th anniversary, which began in May 2016 and extended to October 2017, and life following the 50th. Highlights included:

• Numerous 50th anniversary events across CMC's campuses and mountain communities.

• Through the 50th anniversary events, the addition of nearly 43,000 records added to CMC's database.

Recommended Stories For You

• $1.2 million in scholarships awarded to more than 500 students.

• The opening of Morgridge Commons in February 2018, and subsequently, five art exhibits at the new ArtShare Gallery.

• The Culinary Institute Keystone Dinner in February 2018 that generated over $50,000 for scholarships.

• A Student-for-a-Day event for Women in Philanthropy in March 2018 at CMC Vail Valley.

• Several College-Is-for-Me presentations for 5th grade students at regional elementary and middle schools.

Colon also reported on Colorado Mountain College's awards and recognitions during the past academic year, which included the Top Adventure College award from Elevation Outdoors magazine; gold and silver awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education for the college's year-long 50th anniversary programming and 2015-16 Impact annual review, respectively; and a gold award for CMC's Viewbook from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.

Colon further updated the boards on the processes on the processes and draft priorities of CMC's Strategic Plan, Reaching New Heights 2.0 as well as activities concerning outreach and possible options to address Gallagher amendment impacts.

Following the joint meeting, the trustees met for their regular May board meeting. After hearing from Mary Boyd, CMC vice president of fiscal affairs, the board voted to approve a modification to board policy to lower the college's revenue reserve from 25 percent to 15 percent of annual operating revenues.

The trustees also approved a resolution to exercise an option to purchase three apartment buildings adjacent to the CMC Breckenridge campus.

The buildings are currently owned by the town of Breckenridge. College management will work with the town to complete the acquisition over the coming months.

The board unanimously approved a construction contract with Haselden Construction for upcoming capital improvements and new construction at the CMC campus at Spring Valley. Projects include a wellness center featuring a climbing wall, dance studio, cardio room, classrooms, CMC's outdoor education center and a new student services building.

Construction will begin in summer 2018.

Trustees also unanimously approved an amendment to CMC policy allowing for changes to college trustee district boundaries, based on geography, school district boundaries, and other factors.

These changes will harmonize CMC trustee districts with the boundaries of the school districts in the CMC district.

In addition, the board held its first hearing on the college's 2018-19 budget, with a total budget of $68.3 million, 2.4 percent more than the current year's budget.

The second hearing and vote on passage of the budget will be at the board's next meeting, to be held June 27 at the college's Breckenridge campus. Copies will be available at the front desks at college locations throughout the district as of Friday, May 25.