Colorado Mountain College wins national, regional awards for communication

EDWARDS — Colorado Mountain College recently received one national and two regional awards from two nonprofits that support educational communication and advancement.

CMC's marketing and communications department received a 2017 gold national Paragon award for "Aim Higher," the college's viewbook, from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations. Paragon awards recognize outstanding achievement in design, marketing and communication at community and technical colleges.

The college also received a 2018 gold award for its yearlong 50th anniversary commemoration and a silver award for the college's 2015-16 Impact Annual Review, from District VI of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

For its 50-year celebration, the college coordinated 38 campus celebrations and community events.

CMC's new Impact 50th commemorative review, looking backward at the 2016-17 year, is at cmcfoundation.org/flipbook.