Colorado Mountain College wins national, regional awards for communication

Daily staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Photo Charles Engelbert

Members of Colorado Mountain College’s advancement team, leadership team and others who supported the culminating event for CMC’s 50th anniversary year celebrated at the “Because of You” Golden Gala last fall. The college’s advancement team won national and regional awards, including the District VI Council for Advancement and Support of Education’s gold award for “Special Events: Yearlong Event” for the college’s 50th anniversary events and communications.

EDWARDS — Colorado Mountain College recently received one national and two regional awards from two nonprofits that support educational communication and advancement.

CMC's marketing and communications department received a 2017 gold national Paragon award for "Aim Higher," the college's viewbook, from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations. Paragon awards recognize outstanding achievement in design, marketing and communication at community and technical colleges.

The college also received a 2018 gold award for its yearlong 50th anniversary commemoration and a silver award for the college's 2015-16 Impact Annual Review, from District VI of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

For its 50-year celebration, the college coordinated 38 campus celebrations and community events.

CMC's new Impact 50th commemorative review, looking backward at the 2016-17 year, is at cmcfoundation.org/flipbook.