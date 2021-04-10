Colorado Mountain College’s Envision Sustainability 2021 online conference set for April 23

Colorado photographer, filmmaker and writer Pete McBride, here on assignment at the Grand Canyon, will give the keynote address at Colorado Mountain College’s online Envision Sustainability 2021 conference on April 23. The event is free and open to the public.

Special to the Daily

Colorado Mountain College will host its fifth sustainability conference from 9 a.m. to noon on April 23. Presented by the Bachelor of Arts in Sustainability Studies program, Envision Sustainability 2021 will be accessible through Zoom across CMC’s district and beyond.

Renowned photographer, filmmaker and writer Pete McBride will provide the keynote address, discussing his perspectives on environmental and social stewardship. A native Coloradan, McBride grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and has spent two decades traveling to over 75 countries on assignment for National Geographic, Smithsonian and others while advocating for the conservation of water and wild places. In addition to his award-winning photos and films, his book, “The Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim,” won both the National Outdoor Book Award and the Public Lands Book of the Year in 2019.

The conference will also feature CMC President Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, who will discuss the college’s vision for sustainability throughout its mountain communities. Also, over 30 graduating sustainability studies students from across the college will give succinct “flash talk” presentations based on one of four major themes: community development, land and river management, social justice and sustainability and climate change adaptation.

For more information and to register, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference/ . The conference is free and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.