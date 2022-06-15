Colorado Mountain Medical moving to Vail Health Hospital

Colorado Mountain Medical's Vail office will soon move to the fifth floor of the Vail Health Hospital building.

Colorado Mountain Medical/courtesy photo

Colorado Mountain Medical and urgent care will relocate from the Medical Professional Building, formerly the US Bank building, to the fifth floor of the Vail Health Hospital East Wing Tower. Urgent care will be closed June 18-19 and will reopen in the new space June 20, along with all Colorado Mountain Medical services. Urgent care patients on June 18 and 19 should seek care at either the Colorado Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Avon at 50 Buck Creek Road or the Vail Health Hospital Emergency Department.

The Colorado Mountain Medical waiting room on the fifth floor will offer a southern view of Vail Mountain. The move into the hospital will also bring patient services closer together, allowing for easier navigation between different services and reducing the need to access two separate buildings for care.

Surgical Associates, Vail Health Cardiovascular Center and Vail Health Cardiac Rehabilitation will also relocate to the fifth floor of the Vail Health Hospital East Wing Tower, combining the three into one central area. The cardiovascular center was previously in the Medical Professional Building, and Surgical Associates and cardiac rehabilitation were both in the West Wing of the hospital. This consolidation positions patient services closer to the emergency department and imaging and allows cardiac physicians to have direct access to patients utilizing the cardiac rehabilitation gym. Cardiac rehabilitation will open June 20, and the cardiovascular center and Surgical Associates are expected to open to the public in their new location at the end of July.

To access the relocated services, patients should park in the Vail Health Hospital parking garage and take elevator E for direct access to the fifth floor. Complimentary valet parking is available at the main entrance of Vail Health Hospital, located off South Frontage Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers will be stationed along the patient pathway inside the hospital, in addition to a smartphone digital wayfinding solution , which provides indoor navigation technology for Vail Health Hospital patients and visitors.