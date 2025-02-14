Colorado officials warn that avalanche danger will be high over what is the ‘most dangerous’ holiday weekend, with 8 deaths in the past 10 years

An avalanche caught and injured the two skiers who triggered it Feb. 23, 2024, in the Gore Range. February is the most dangerous month for avalanche accidents, according to state avalanche officials.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning backcountry travelers that the avalanche danger will rise to high, Level 4 of 5, over the Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day weekend.

Colorado avalanche officials said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 13, that this holiday weekend is one of the busiest — and, historically, most dangerous —- times of the winter season.

“We want people to enjoy a holiday weekend in the mountains, but they need to make sure their plan matches the avalanche danger, which will be higher than it has been in a month and a half,” Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene said in a statement.

A powerful storm is expected to arrive ahead of the weekend, bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds to the mountains through Saturday, according to the news release. A winter weather advisory is in place for the region near the Continental Divide, where the National Weather Service says between 4 to 10 inches can be expected.

“We’re particularly concerned about avalanche accidents this weekend because portions of our snowpack are quite weak,” Greene said. “We’ll see heavy snowfall after a fairly dry period, and lots of people will be heading into the backcountry to enjoy the holiday weekend.”

February is the deadliest month for avalanches in Colorado, and Valentine’s Day through Presidents Day weekend is the most dangerous period of the season, according to state avalanche officials. Over the past 10 years, eight people have died in avalanches between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, the release states.

Backcountry travelers should check the avalanche forecast at Colorado.gov/avalanche before heading out, avoid avalanche-prone terrain during periods of heightened danger, always carry proper safety gear, including an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel, and know how to use those tools.

“We expect natural avalanches this weekend, and people venturing into the backcountry will be able to trigger slides big enough to bury, injure or kill them,” Greene warned. “And once the skies clear on Sunday, the chances of an accident will increase due to the nice weather, new snow, and dangerous avalanche conditions.”

